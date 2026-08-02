Help for My Grandson's Medical Care

My grandson started having seizures two years ago, and since then he's been very sick, in and out of the hospital. His blood work is showing signs that his liver isn't functioning well, and there are possible signs of cancer. He needs ongoing treatment, and our family is facing significant medical bills ahead.





We're traveling back and forth to the Mayo Clinic for his care, and the costs are adding up quickly, treatment expenses, travel, and everything that comes with it. Right now, we're asking for help covering these medical bills and travel costs so we can focus on getting him the care he needs.





Your support would mean so much to our family during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.