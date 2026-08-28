Help for family, husband left

My husband left me on June 29th for another woman. We have have three daughters, the oldest, Katie is due with a baby in the next two weeks and has moved in with me. The middle daughter, Natalie, is a college freshman. The youngest is nine years old.

I just found that my husband has not paid the rent for our property since at least May, and so I may be evicted.

Also, I have hired an attorney, but the retainer will be depleted, and I will have to pay more towards his bill, but without the attorney my husband will do what he wants including not paying any money as he can.