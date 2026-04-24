Help Florentina Escape and Rebuild

I'm raising money to help my friend Florentina leave an abusive home and start over in a different country.





Florentina's dad is abusive, and her mother hasn't stepped in to help. A few of us friends want to make an escape plan for her, but we live in different countries and can't just go get her ourselves. The biggest barrier right now is money.





These funds will help cover the cost of Florentina moving to a different country and living there as she rebuilds her life away from this situation. Your support would mean everything to her and to all of us who care about her.