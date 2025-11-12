Help Families Facing Financial Hardship

I am raising funds to provide essential humanitarian support to families and individuals who are experiencing serious financial hardship.





The money raised will be used to help with essential needs such as food, medicine and other basic living expenses. I personally know people who are struggling to afford these necessities, and my aim is to provide practical support to as many of them as possible.





The fundraiser will be managed from the UK. Funds will be received by me and distributed directly to people in need through trusted contacts. I will keep clear records of how the funds are distributed and provide updates to supporters where appropriate, while respecting the privacy of the people receiving assistance.





Every contribution, regardless of size, can make a meaningful difference to someone who is struggling to meet their basic needs.





Thank you for supporting this humanitarian effort.