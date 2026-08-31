Help Davis Family Recover and Rebuild After Fire

Britton & Michelle lost their workshop to a fire on Monday, August 31. Britton is a skilled welder who runs his own welding business, and is the sole provider for their sweet family. If you feel led to support them financially, that will help them through this process of rebuilding the shop, purchasing necessary tools to continue welding operations, replacing personal possessions that were stored in the workshop and lost in the fire, and meeting their daily living expenses until he is able to resume his work. We thank you for your kindness towards them, and your prayers for their family.