Help cremation & bills after my husband's passing

On July 23rd i laid on my husbands chest as he passed away at home. My kods and I were with him when he passed he passed rather quickly and unexpectedly. He was only 45. We have 5 kids. I'm asking for help covering the costs that have followed. His cremation alone is over $1,700, and bills are piling up. Right now, I need to be present for our 5-year-old daughter, who is really struggling with his loss. She's melting down daily asking for her dad, and I've already had to pick her up from school to be with her when she needs me most. Your support would mean so much as we navigate this heartbreaking time together as a family.