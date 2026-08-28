Help Build Safe Toilets for Our Church Community.

Dear friends,

I am raising funds for my church community in India.

We are a small church community called Jesus Miracle Minister Church, located in KVP Nagar, Bangalore, India. Our church is not rich or large, but it is full of people who come together with faith, hope, and a desire for a better life.

As our community is growing, we are facing a very basic and difficult problem. At the moment, we only have two toilets for everyone in the church. These toilets are in very poor condition and are not safe or comfortable to use. There is no proper roof, and when it rains, water leaks inside and makes the situation even worse. Many times, people—especially women, children, and elderly members—are forced to leave the church area just to find a usable toilet and then return again. It is something we feel deeply ashamed about, but we are trying our best with what we have. Most of our members are daily wage workers, earning around €6–€12 per day. Even with such limited income, they still give from their hearts to support the church. Their generosity is truly beautiful, but it is not enough to solve this urgent need.

We are humbly raising €4,000 to build a proper toilet facility for the church—clean, safe, and with dignity for everyone who comes here.

We are not asking for luxury. We are only asking for something basic that every human being deserves: a clean and safe place. If you can support us, even a small amount will make a real difference. If you are not able to donate, please consider sharing this campaign or keeping us in your thoughts and prayers.

From our hearts, thank you for reading our story and for any help you can give. Your kindness will directly improve the daily life of many families here.

With sincere gratitude,

Jesus Miracle Minister Church

KVP Nagar, Bangalore, India