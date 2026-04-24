help build my childrens future

Good day everyone.

Today I'm reaching out with a very urgent plea for a little boy's future.

His family is doing everything they can just to survive, but they simply cannot afford reliable transport to get him to and from school. Because of this, he is missing so much of his education. The transport they were paying for only collected him when it suited them—sometimes only once or twice a week.

He is already two years behind the children his age and has a learning disability, which is why he attends a special school. Every day he misses puts him even further behind, and all he wants is the chance to learn and have a better future.

We are desperately asking for your help to raise funds for reliable transport so he can attend school every day, as every child deserves. and also kids from the same village to safely get to school as tranceport is a verry big problem .We would also love to help ease some of the financial pressure on his mom, who is trying her very best to provide for her family without constantly having to ask for help.

Every donation, no matter how big or small, will make a real difference and will help give this little boy the opportunity he deserves.

Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support. Please consider donating or sharing this post to help us reach more people. ❤️