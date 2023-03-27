Help build a Regional Revival and Training Center

Jesus Revival is raising funds to establish a permanent revival and training center in Seneca, Illinois—a place where churches, ministries, missionaries, pastors, young people, and believers can gather to encounter God, be equipped in the gospel, and be sent to disciple the nations.

For years, Jesus Revival has been equipping young people and adults through evangelism training, discipleship, worship gatherings, revival meetings, camps, and community outreach. We have witnessed lives transformed, believers filled with fresh courage, and people activated to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

This property is not intended for our ministry alone. Our vision is to create a regional Kingdom resource where other ministries and churches can hold retreats, camps, prayer gatherings, worship events, evangelism training, baptisms, and outdoor revival meetings.

The property will provide space for:

• Youth and young-adult camps

• Church and ministry retreats

• Prayer and worship gatherings

• Evangelism and missionary training

• Pastoral rest and renewal

• Revival meetings and baptisms

Your gift will help secure and develop a place where ministries can work together, believers can be strengthened, and laborers can be prepared for the harvest.

“The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few” (Matthew 9:37)





Please consider giving, sharing this campaign, and praying with us. Together, we can establish a place that serves the body of Christ and helps carry the gospel to our communities and the nations.





Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with us.

Jesus Revival







