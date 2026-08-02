Help bring our mom home

On August 13th 2026, my mother unexpectedly passed away, leaving my 3 little brothers behind.





My 78 year old grandmother is stepping up without hesitation to take full custody and raise all three boys. She is doing everything in her power to give them a safe, clean, and structured life.





The reality is, my grandma lives entirely on a fixed SSI check. SSI barely covers rent and groceries month to month, and as a family living on a fixed income, an unexpected end of life cost is a financial wall we simply cannot climb on our own.





All we want is to pay the basic cash fee for a direct cremation so we can bring our mom home and put her ashes in the hands of me and her three sons.





Every single dollar raised goes directly to covering her direct cremation cash price.



