Help Bring Carin Home to Her Daughter, "L"

Dear friends, family, and kind supporters,





I am reaching out to you during an extremely difficult time. Yesterday, I received the heartbreaking news that my cousin, Carin—my father's brother's daughter—suddenly and tragically passed away in Texas.





Like me, Carin was a South African refugee trying to build a new life here in the United States. She leaves behind her 16-year-old daughter, "L", back home in South Africa, who is now facing the unimaginable loss of her mother.





As family, my top priority is to clear out her apartment, settle her affairs on American soil, and bring her home so her daughter and her loved ones can say a proper goodbye.

To handle this, I must travel from Cleveland to Houston to pack up her personal belongings, arrange the final lease and apartment cleaning responsibilities, and oversee her final arrangements.





The expenses required in the United States comes to $4200 and includes Cremation (allocated while exploring county assistance); roundtrip flights (Cleveland to Houston and Back); Lodging and Accommodation; Transportation & Logistics (car/transit arrangements while in Texas to handle her matters; Apartment Closing Costs (settling rent, cleaning costs etc).





Bringing Carin Home to "L"





A dear friend of Carin's has offered the incredible kindness of taking it upon himself to personally hand-carry Carin's cremated remains and personal belongings back to South Africa in October. We are immensely grateful for his selfless help.





If we are blessed to raise extra funds beyond our initial $4,200 goal, every additional dollar will go toward assisting him with those travel costs so we can ensure Carin and her belongings safely reach "L".





Any amount you can give—no matter how small—will directly support these urgent efforts. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your network would mean the world to the family.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers, kindness, and support during this overwhelming time.





With love and gratitude,





Yolande C



