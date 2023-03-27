Help Baba Shark and Her Daughter Find Stable

My friend Baba Shark is 18 and a single mom facing an urgent housing crisis. She was kicked out and her current situation will only last another 2–3 weeks. After that, she and her daughter will have nowhere to go. She has no credit card or bank account, no transportation, and is basically stuck with around 100 dollars, and some friends giving her some change.





Right now, she's dealing with a lot. She's trying to find a job, but she's also dealing with a UTI and can't shower because the water doesn't work where she is. The basics feel impossible.





Baba Shark needs help covering a bed for her daughter and food to get through these next weeks while she works toward stable housing. Any amount truly helps during these tough times. Thank you for standing with her.