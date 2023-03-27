Help After Vandalism and Theft

A few weeks ago, my apartment was vandalized and I lost a lot of property. The person who did this, someone I thought was a friend, busted my TV and washing machine, and stole money from my bank account. They've been arrested, but the damage is done.





Right now I'm facing utilities that could be cut off any day. I have no food and I'm struggling to cover basic needs. I'm 71 years old and I'm just trying to get through this and have a little emergency money to fall back on.





Anything will help, and I'm deeply grateful for anyone who takes the time to read this and finds it in their heart to donate. May the Lord bless you whether you give or not. Thank you.