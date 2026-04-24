Help After Losing Both Parents

Five weeks apart, I lost my dad to lung cancer and then my mom to breast cancer that had spread to her spine. It's been incredibly hard for me and my sister to deal with.





On top of grieving, we've lost our council home and are facing uncertainty about what comes next. The stress of everything happening at once has been overwhelming, and we're not sure which way to turn.





I'm raising money to help us get through this difficult time. Any support would mean so much to us right now.