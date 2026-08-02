Help a Ukrainian Family Rebuild Their Lives .

Help Me Rebuild My Life in North America

Like millions of Ukrainians affected by the war, I was forced to leave behind my home, possessions, career, and the life I had worked so hard to build.

After escaping to Romania, I have done everything possible to support myself while living as a refugee. Although I am grateful to be safe from the violence, my future remains uncertain. Temporary shelter has provided me with safety, but I am now seeking the opportunity to rebuild my life permanently in Canada or the United States, where I hope to find stability, employment, educational opportunities, and a secure future.

I now have the opportunity to relocate to Canada or the United States and establish a permanent home. However, the costs associated with relocation, immigration, housing, and settlement are a significant financial barrier standing between me and a fresh start.

Fundraising Progress

Total Goal: $95,000 USD Amount Raised: $20,000 USD Amount Still Needed: $75,000 USD

Every donation, regardless of size, brings me one step closer to safety, stability, and independence.

Planned Use of Funds

Housing and Security Deposit — $35,000 USD

Rental deposits and advance rent payments Temporary accommodation during the transition period Basic household setup and essential furnishings

Immigration and Legal Expenses — $15,000 USD

Immigration application fees Legal consultations and document preparation Translation and certification of required documents

Travel and Relocation Costs — $12,000 USD

International airfare and transportation Baggage and moving expenses Travel-related necessities

Living Expenses and Support — $20,000 USD

Food, clothing, and essential daily needs Healthcare and emergency expenses School supplies and educational support, if needed Transportation while seeking employment and permanent housing

Emergency and Contingency Fund — $13,000 USD

Unexpected relocation expenses Temporary financial support during the settlement process Emergency medical or family-related needs

My Commitment

I am committed to using all donations responsibly and exclusively for my relocation, settlement, and essential living expenses.

Thank you for helping me move from uncertainty and displacement toward safety, stability, and hope for a better future.