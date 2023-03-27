Help a mother to get a car

Hello friends iam new in America iam frist time mom i have no one to support me i really need a car i cant carry my baby and my groceries on the bus i have carpotanal i got dermoit cyst surgery i have blooding couple month back to back Iam suffering from weakness and enmia Iam so tired getting walk for 1 hour to get some groceries my leg is so burning to walk with damage shoes I have not suitable clothes and shoes Iam not working due to medical issue I really need a car to stay on my feet to go to groceries my son Not get sun and I can carry my stuff easily and can do work on my car paying my bills as I come alone from hardship moment I just able to pay all the bank loan and now I need to work and pay my bills and do daily need please please help me I really appreciate and pray for al of you who help me thank you in advance iam sorry if I couldn’t explain my situation properly due to language problem