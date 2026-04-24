Help a Father Reunite with His Three Children

This father once shared fifty-fifty custody with his three children, building a life filled with bedtime stories, park days, and everyday moments that matter most. Then the mother began filing in court after court, making allegations that pulled him away from his kids. For over a thousand days now, he's fought through multiple jurisdictions and spent more than twenty thousand dollars just to see them again. The case is currently in appeals court, with hope it returns to the original Tennessee court that holds jurisdiction. Your support helps cover the urgent legal and travel costs to bring this family back together before time slips away any further. All funds received for this campaign will be used solely for the stated purpose. Stewardship of the donations is entrusted to the Treasure of a local Church, who will oversee all contributions with full accountability and transparency.