Heidi Morris Memorial and Family Relief Fund

Dear friends, family, and community,





Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of our beloved Heidi. She brought so much light, warmth, and genuine love into the lives of everyone who knew her. Heidi had a rare gift for making people feel seen, valued, and appreciated, and the world feels a little dimmer without her presence. During this incredibly difficult time, we want to surround the Morris family with our collective love, strength, and support.





As they navigate this profound grief and try to process this immense loss, they face the unexpected financial burdens of final medical bills, funeral/cremation expenses, and organizing a celebration of life. We want to ensure that they can focus on healing and remembering Heidi, rather than worrying about the immediate financial stresses that come with a loss.





We have created this fund to ease their financial strain and show them they are not alone. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping the Morris family cover these upcoming expenses and give Heidi the beautiful, meaningful farewell she truly deserves.





If you are unable to donate at this time, please consider sharing this page with others and keeping the Morris family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support.





With love and gratitude ❤️