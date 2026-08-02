Headstone for My Uncle and Best Friend

My uncle and best friend died on July 2nd of this year. He was my roommate, and we were all that each other had. He had a stroke on June 16th, and the funeral costs were extremely difficult to cover. I was able to get that done, but he's now buried without a headstone.





He was a wonderful man, and he deserves a good headstone. I unfortunately can't afford one without some help. This will be the last gift I can give him.





Your support would mean so much to me and to his memory. Thank you, and God bless.