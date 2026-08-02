I am John and this is Susie. We’re going through hard times she was sick. We have a very high factor in financial issues right now. I’m sick with anxiety. I’ve been sick with the flu. I haven’t been able to work for months. We have we both been sick stressed Insomnia, a few months ago or having a really hard time in Chicago if you could find it in your heart to help us we would appreciate or Christians and God bless everyone for your help. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼