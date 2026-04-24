Guatemala Medical Mission Trip

Hi everyone! Last year, I took a medical mission trip to Peru- in which I was able to help over 300+ individuals in many different communities. This was truly one of the best experiences I could have ever imagined. Thanks to many people, all of the donations I received last year, made this possible. I am so grateful for anyone who shared, or was able to help contribute to this.

With this being said, in January I will be taking another medical mission trip.

I have the incredible opportunity to travel with the Pre-Physician Assistant Club at Purdue University on a medical mission trip to Antigua, Guatemala. Our club is dedicated to serving communities in need by providing both medical health support and preventative health education to those who need it most.

During our time in Guatemala, we will work alongside local organizations and healthcare providers to bring essential services to individuals and families who often lack access to consistent medical support. From basic care to education that empowers people to take charge of their health, our mission is to not only meet immediate needs but to leave a lasting impact.

Your support will go directly toward covering travel costs, accommodations, donations to the community, and program expenses, allowing me to fully participate in this mission. Every donation—big or small—helps make this trip possible and brings us closer to improving lives in Guatemala.

If you feel led to give, know that your generosity will make a meaningful difference, not only for me but for the communities we’ll serve. Thank you for partnering with me in this journey of service and compassion.



