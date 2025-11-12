Groceries for the kids

Hello, I am in need of help getting some groceries for my kids. I have 7 kids to feed. I typically don’t need help and I never ask for help. But I have had some unexpected expenses come up recently and it has drained my account and I can’t even afford to get Ramen for the kids. I hate asking for help because I’m usually the person doing the giving. But over the past few months everything has gotten harder and harder. I ask with so much appreciation for help. And I will pass it on when I get back up on my feet.