Great Commission (Mission Conference Asia)

Help Us Carry the Gospel to Southeast Asia





For years, we have been serving as volunteers in Christian ministry in the Philippines, with a heart to serve God and people. Our ministry involvement includes evangelism, discipleship, worship, Bible studies, community outreach, jail ministry, online ministry, and helping the poor and widows. We also participate in prayer, healing, and deliverance ministry as we seek to encourage people and point them to Jesus.

God has also opened doors for us to connect with Christians and mission groups beyond the Philippines. Through these connections, we have been able to participate in missions and encourage believers in different places. In a previous mission trip, support raised through GoFundMe helped make it possible for us to travel to South Korea and serve alongside fellow Christians there.

Our Next Mission: Indonesia — November 2026

This November 2026, we are preparing to travel to Bali, Indonesia, where we plan to attend a mission conference, visit Christian fellowships, connect with local believers, and participate in opportunities to encourage and serve the Christian community.





We are also connected with 24/7 Prayer Asia, and we desire to continue building relationships with believers and ministries throughout Southeast Asia. We see this not simply as a trip, but as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships, encourage the Church, and continue carrying the message of the Great Commission beyond our local community.

Where Your Support Will Go

Funds raised will help cover essential mission expenses, including:

Accommodation Transportation and travel expenses Mission materials and supplies Food and basic logistical needs Other expenses necessary for the team to serve effectively

Support will also help sustain our ongoing local church ministry and digital ministry efforts, allowing us to continue reaching and encouraging people even after the mission trip.





Partner With Us

Our desire is to keep the fire of the Great Commission burning—not only in the Philippines, but throughout Southeast Asia and wherever God opens doors.

Every contribution, whether large or small, can help us take another step toward reaching people, strengthening Christian fellowships, serving communities, and building relationships with believers across nations.





Thank you for praying, giving, and standing with us. Your support allows us to go, serve, connect, and continue the work God has entrusted to us.

“Go therefore and make disciples of all nations…” — Matthew 28:19