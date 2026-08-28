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Grain of Hope

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byYazmin Garcia

Fundraiser funds will be received by Yazmin Garcia

Grain of Hope

I'm a mother of five, and life has thrown us more than our share of challenges. My 8-year-old is a surviving twin and my reason for strength. He's a little warrior who suffered brain damage due to lack of blood flow at birth and was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, vision impairment, neuromuscular issues, dislocated hip joints, and other complications. My 7-year-old who's world I didn't seem to understand was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. My 6-year-old is the answer to my prayers, she's given me hope and reassurance during some of our hardest moments with every parent who has a disabled child worst nightmare, the not knowing who will care for them after our passing . My 15-year-old has been through bullying and a rough time in school. And my 19-year-old just graduated and wants to continue his education but unfortunately financial circumstances have been an obstacle.


Right now, getting my kids to doctor's appointments, therapy, school, and handling everyday life needs is incredibly difficult without reliable transportation. I'm raising money for a down payment on a car so I can be there for all of them, to get them where they need to go, when they need to get there. Thank you for standing with us. Just also wanted to share what has gave me hope and strength when I thought I could no longer hold on This conversation with God :

The Footprints Prayer

One night I had a dream…


I dreamed I was walking along the beach with the Lord, and

Across the sky flashed scenes from my life. For each scene I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand; One belonged to me, and the other to the Lord. When the last scene of my life flashed before us, I looked back at the footprints in the sand. I noticed that many times along the path of my life, There was only one set of footprints.


I also noticed that it happened at the very lowest

and saddest times in my life

This really bothered me, and I questioned the Lord about it.

“Lord, you said that once I decided to follow you,

You would walk with me all the way;

But I have noticed that during the

most troublesome times in my life,

There is only one set of footprints.

I don’t understand why in times when I

needed you the most, you should leave me.


The Lord replied, “My precious, precious

child. I love you, and I would never,

never leave you during your times of

trial and suffering.

When you saw only one set of footprints,

It was then that I carried you.

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