Give Hope a Home Foundation

Dear Friend,

We are hosting a Kids Party on 20th August 2026 at Give Hope Orphanage school, Kyaka 2 Refugees Camp.

153+ Children will receive food, cakes, games, music and the love of Jesus.

"Let the little children come to me" Mark 10:14

Goal is 791,290 UGX which equals 300 CDN





Your gift provides food and smiles and happy memories for young impoverished children

Please share and pray with us.

God Bless You!