Sharing the Love of Christ in Ghana

Hi Everyone!





We are Christopher and Alexandra Gerry, Sherry Dukes, and Janelle Whitten, and we're thrilled to share that we've been given the opportunity to serve in Ghana this fall of 2026.





We'll be traveling with Vision International Missions as part of this trip, alongside founder Ken Whitten. Alexandra serves on the board in the Medical Committee, and has previously traveled to Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic for ministry work.





During our time in Ghana, we'll be providing medical care, sharing the gospel through evangelism, planting churches, and spreading the message of Jesus Christ throughout the region.





Your support means so much to us.





We are teaming up to fundraise for the whole team, because we believe that we are better together as we are members of the same body of Christ. Your contributions will help us to travel to and from Ghana, provide much needed medicine and practical items, and support the local villages that we will be travelling to while also proclaiming God's goodness to those who have not heard the name of Jesus. We believe that God is going to do miraculous things as he is made known.





Thank you for standing with us as we answer the call.