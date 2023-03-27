Getulio Bastos Memorial Fund

Our family is raising funds in memory of Getulio Bastos to help ease the financial burden following his passing. Donations will first help with funeral, memorial, cremation and other final expenses associated with honoring his life and laying him to rest.





Any additional funds will be used to support his family, particularly his widow, Roseane Bastos, as she adjusts to life without him. As you can imagine, the weeks and months ahead will likely include unexpected expenses and financial needs, including household bills, living expenses, and other costs associated with this difficult transition.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help give his family some financial stability and breathing room while they grieve and begin navigating the months ahead. We are deeply grateful for the prayers, kindness, generosity, and support that have been shown to our family during this time.





Nossa família está arrecadando fundos em memória de Getulio Bastos para ajudar a aliviar o impacto financeiro causado por seu falecimento. As doações serão utilizadas, em primeiro lugar, para ajudar com as despesas do funeral, cerimônia de despedida, cremação e outros custos finais relacionados a homenagear sua vida e proporcionar-lhe uma despedida digna.





Quaisquer recursos adicionais serão utilizados para apoiar sua família, especialmente sua viúva, Roseane Bastos, enquanto ela se adapta à vida sem ele. Como vocês podem imaginar, as próximas semanas e meses provavelmente trarão despesas inesperadas e novas necessidades financeiras, incluindo contas da casa, despesas do dia a dia e outros custos relacionados a este difícil período de transição.





Cada contribuição, independentemente do valor, ajudará a proporcionar à sua família um pouco mais de estabilidade financeira e tranquilidade enquanto enfrentam o luto e começam a lidar com os meses que virão. Somos profundamente gratos pelas orações, pelo carinho, pela generosidade e por todo o apoio que nossa família tem recebido durante este momento tão difícil.











