GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

Goal$5,200 USD
Raised$125 USD

Fundraiser created byGabriella Cottrill

Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Scotland. I volunteered at their camp at the end of my Ireland mission and fell in love with what they were doing.


First, who is GenHope?

Generation Hope is a new movement bringing young people in Scotland to a life changing encounter with Jesus through innovative summer camp style youth retreats and follow up relational ministry. Intrinsically linked to Mary’s Meals, they hope to inspire young people to put their faith into action! Learn more at https://www.gen-hope.org/


What would I be doing?

I planned on returning to their camp as a volunteer for the 4 weeks this summer (which I did) and in the meantime, I was invited to become a part of a volunteer team working on developing the relational ministry part of Gen Hope--the outreach to schools and parishes during the year. We will develop the model for outreach, try it out in various locations, and then revise it as necessary. The goal is to have a solid, tried and true method of reaching the youth where they are by the end of the mission year. I will be there from September 2026 through June 2027.


What am I raising money for?

As a volunteer in the UK, I need to pay for my visa, air fair, and health insurance. They will cover basic living expense while I am serving.


How can you help?

  1. Pray for the success of this mission year and for Generation Hope. Relational ministry in not well-developed in Scotland.
  2. If you are able, contribute to my campaign. You can donate directly by contacting me, if you are not comfortable using this platform.


If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me at gabisue22@gmail.com. I will be keeping all of you in my prayers!


God bless,

Gabriella


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $500 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,435 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,671 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve