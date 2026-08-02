Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Scotland. I volunteered at their camp at the end of my Ireland mission and fell in love with what they were doing.





First, who is GenHope?

Generation Hope is a new movement bringing young people in Scotland to a life changing encounter with Jesus through innovative summer camp style youth retreats and follow up relational ministry. Intrinsically linked to Mary’s Meals, they hope to inspire young people to put their faith into action! Learn more at https://www.gen-hope.org/





What would I be doing?

I planned on returning to their camp as a volunteer for the 4 weeks this summer (which I did) and in the meantime, I was invited to become a part of a volunteer team working on developing the relational ministry part of Gen Hope--the outreach to schools and parishes during the year. We will develop the model for outreach, try it out in various locations, and then revise it as necessary. The goal is to have a solid, tried and true method of reaching the youth where they are by the end of the mission year. I will be there from September 2026 through June 2027.





What am I raising money for?

As a volunteer in the UK, I need to pay for my visa, air fair, and health insurance. They will cover basic living expense while I am serving.





How can you help?

Pray for the success of this mission year and for Generation Hope. Relational ministry in not well-developed in Scotland. If you are able, contribute to my campaign. You can donate directly by contacting me, if you are not comfortable using this platform.





If you have any questions, do not hesitate to contact me at gabisue22@gmail.com. I will be keeping all of you in my prayers!





God bless,

Gabriella



