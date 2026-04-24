Funeral and Final Expenses for My Father

My father passed away today after suffering a cardiac arrest and catastrophic brain injury. Our family is devastated by this sudden loss.





I am raising funds to help with his funeral and final expenses, as well as the unexpected financial burden our family is facing while we grieve and make arrangements to lay him to rest.





Any amount of support is deeply appreciated, and if you are unable to give, we would be grateful for your prayers for our family during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, prayers, and support.