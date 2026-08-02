fundraising for medical bills and monthly expenses

my wife has been dealing with alot of medical issues starting with a degenerative hip disorder steming from osteoporosos and arthritis her left ball joint is completly gone and her left leg is 2.5 inches shorter than the right leg the trauma surgeons will only give her a 50/50 chance of being able to walk again without a walker or wheelchair now she has an ulcer and a hyatul hyrnia and the medication they gave her had an allergic reaction so now she has to go to an allergist we have medical insurance but they will not pay everything so we need a fundraiser to get funds for medical expenses and monthly bills thank you for your suuport god bless you all.



