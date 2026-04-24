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From Bondage to Freedom: A New Chapter for Mom

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$70 USD

Fundraiser created byRachel Casselman

From Bondage to Freedom: A New Chapter for Mom

By God’s grace and goodness, my mom’s life has been completely transformed—and she wants more than ever to build a normal, happy life.


After overcoming severe childhood hardship and navigating years of personal struggles, my mom made the life changing commitment to heal. Following time spent completing a 4-month rehabilitation program, she moved into sober living to rebuild her life from the ground up.


Today, she is two years sober, thriving, and working hard every single day! 


Her dedication inspires me daily. She currently lives in sober living and works as a receptionist in Cary, NC. Every workday, she wakes up at 5:00 AM, catches the 6:00 AM bus, and commutes over two hours each way arriving home at 6:45 PM without a single complaint. She is fully committed to living a stable, honest, and peaceful life.


My mom is preparing to take her next big step: moving to South Carolina to live near me and her granddaughter. She has already secured a home through a rent-to-own agreement, and getting a reliable vehicle is truly the last step she needs to step fully into a happy, and independent life.


Our goal is to raise $2,500 to purchase a reliable used vehicle.


(Note: If someone feels led to donate a vehicle directly, funds raised will only be used for the immediate costs to get it legally on the road—such as title, registration, and safety maintenance and our goal will be updated accordingly.)


I’m setting up this campaign to lend my mom a hand so she doesn't have to stress about the logistics. I’ll be handling the money and the car search directly, so you can know for sure that every single bit of support goes straight into getting her on the road.


If you feel led to give whether through a donation, sharing this page, or keeping her in your prayers you are playing a direct role in supporting a faithful, hardworking woman on her journey forward. Thank you so much for your kindness and support for my mom Charlotte!


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