Fresh out of prison and have a baby on the way

I just got out of prison six months ago after serving five years. I made a lot of mistakes in the past, and I'm working to move forward. I have a young baby on the way, and I need help getting back on my feet.





Right now, I'm facing real challenges as I rebuild my life and prepare to be a father. I need support to cover the basics, housing, work tools, and everyday expenses, as I get stable and ready for my child's arrival.





I'm grateful for any help you can offer.