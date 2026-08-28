Free Speech Rally - March For Australia

For the first time, March for Australia is giving supporters the option to help cover the costs of organising our rallies.





Until now, organisers have largely covered expenses themselves. But as the rallies have grown, so have the costs: PA systems, stages, flyers, equipment hire and the many smaller logistical expenses involved in running events across the country.





We have also had a number of people contact us asking how they can donate, including people who cannot attend in person. Rather than have supporters sending money through unofficial third parties, we wanted to provide one clear and transparent way to contribute directly.

Donating is completely optional. Nobody is expected or required to contribute.





Every dollar raised will go toward genuine rally expenses. Organisers in each state will submit their own invoices and receipts, and those expenses will be cross-checked between organisers before reimbursement.





By September 30 , donors will be sent a full itemised breakdown of expenditure, supported by invoices and receipts, so they can see exactly where the money went. Any surplus funds will be held for the next rally, these funds will be visible in the breakdown and when they are exhausted / at the next rally, donors will be similarly notified.





Any contribution, large or small, is simply another way for people who cannot attend, or who want to do a little more, to help make the rallies possible.





We have never asked our supporters for money before, and if we are going to start, we believe transparency and accountability should come with it.