Food, Water, and Clothing Ministry in Tulsa

We are warriors of faith serving our community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our ministry provides food bags, water, clothing, and hygiene items to people in need. We have housed over 15 people and are committed to continuing this work.





Right now, we are in desperate need of donations so that we can keep purchasing the items we need to serve our community. Your support would help us continue this ministry and serve those who need it most.





Thank you for standing with us and our heavenly Father as we serve together.