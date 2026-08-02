Feed Hope & Homes

The hurricanes ravaged through Land O Lakes, a city tucked away in the heart of Pasco County. 75% of our cities food pantries were destroyed. As we wondered what we could do, we knew it was our calling to open up a free food pantry. The process began and we received all the federal and state approvals.

Yet, as much love as this community holds, people are in desperate need of a helping hand—financial difficulties loom large over our community kitchen, threatening to turn hunger into heartbreak once again. Without consistent funding for food supplies, this beacon of hope could flicker out.

This is where you come in. Every little bit counts towards making sure these women don't lose their ground beneath them when they’re finally starting to stand tall again. Your contribution—whether it be a few dollars or an encouraging word on social media—is vital in providing meals, but also essential outreach no resources and community support that keep the spirit of recovery alive within each soul in Land O Lakes. Imagine being able to provide someone with their first taste of a decent meal. Picture giving them back a sense of control over their own lives by helping meet basic needs like food, clothing, toiletries—the essentials we often take for granted but mean everything when you’re starting from scratch. This isn't just about feeding bodies; it's about nurturing the resilience and strength needed to rebuild futures marred by hardship.

Your involvement could be that turning point in someone else’s story—a chapter where hope outweighs despair, dignity replaces desperation. Let us come together as a community not only to offer support but also celebrate recovery triumphs loud enough for all those still lost on the streets of our city to hear and find their way home too. We went from feeding 10 families a month, to 50.

So let's rally around this cause because every woman deserves more than just one good meal—they deserve dignity, they deserve peace, and most importantly, they deserve a chance at turning over a new leaf after decades under harsh winds without shelter. Thank you for joining me in making that happen! 💖 #HopeBeyondHomelessness