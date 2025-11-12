Family Relocation to Care for Elderly Parents

Our family is going through a difficult season. We recently experienced the death of a loved one, and while we continue to grieve, we're also preparing for a major transition.





We are four adults living in Florida, and we've decided to relocate to Delaware to be closer to our elderly parents and help care for them when they need us. This is our first time moving to another state, and we've quickly realized the cost of starting over is much greater than we anticipated.





We will need assistance with transportation from Florida to Delaware, moving our essential belongings, housing deposits, temporary expenses, food, household necessities, basic furniture, and transportation as we search for and begin new employment.





We are asking for help, not because we have given up, but because we are trying to move forward. Your support would mean so much to our family during this transition. Thank you for standing with us.