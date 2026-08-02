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Family of four in a financial crisis seeking help.

GoalE£500,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byHussien Fathy

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hussien Fathy

Family of four in a financial crisis seeking help.

After everything my family and I have endured during the last two years, and after knocking on every door I have found this website so I'm all hope that this time my call for help will find merciful hearts and kind souls; this I still believe.


My name is Hussien I'm a family man with a wife and two kids, my oldest is 8 years old and my daughter is 6.


I work as an online trader, selling computer components. Two years ago, I was forced to sell almost all my merchandise to pay off some of the debt that I'm still owed most of to this day.


As months went by with very little merchandise left, my sales dropped significantly. I lost the buy box to competitors, and my income kept getting smaller to the point that I can't afford my family's necessities without borrowing money.


So I'm raising $10000 so I can buy some merchandise to resurrect my dying busines, pay off some of the debt, keep providing for my family.


Your support would mean so much to us, give our family a hope once more, Thank you for standing with us:


For those who want to donate in dollars here is my PayPal:

https://paypal.me/‎in701


Bitcoin wallet:


1G6BHe6EQebUBmLrWcFLc5VmrefrDdSqrH

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