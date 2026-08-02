I have tried GoFundMe account to no prevail in 2019. My wife was diagnosed with cancer. Also the virus was going on. It’s been a long hard time unfortunately 2025 on Valentine’s Day. I lost my best friend my wife of 47 years to cancer she also had heart trouble and had to have open-heart surgery since then I was involved in a rollover and I was almost killed at the present time. I’ve been trying to get money from all directions to help keep the house we are living in. I have talked to several real estate people about selling the house. Their suggestion is the price of the house that have to pay right now we should keep it. We only owe $197,000. The going rate for other houses are over 400,000 so we have decided to keep the house and do the best we can we need maintenance done on the house and other things the money that we received will definitely go for whatever I need it for to keep the house I have cashed in all of my insurance life insurance to help. Keep the payments on the house up-to-date please understand. I have already tried everything I can possibly , prayers are welcome. I’m not sure we’re allowed to use Phone Number on here, but we could also use food we go to the food bank often things are not superduper great please again I appreciate anything. Anybody will give us to get us through this time. Josh Miller is my doctor, my friend my brother anyways here we go remember anything you can give will be 100% appreciated.