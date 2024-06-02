Please help fund the 2025 Ezekiel Retreat

PURPOSE: The Ezekiel Retreat is an expository Bible teaching retreat focused on a call to true worship as taught in the book of Ezekiel. The Church in Africa has grown tremendously since the 1970s. In response to widespread poverty in many countries, the prosperity gospel is hugely popular, to the detriment of teaching the whole message of the Bible. Consequently, many Christians are zealous without knowledge and fall prey to false teachers. The Ezekiel Retreat will contribute to solving this problem.

IMPACT OF YOUR GIVING: In helping to fund the 2025 Ezekiel Retreat, your giving will be meeting a critical need for faithful Bible teaching in Africa that lifts up Jesus. Consequently, your giving will help break the chains of ignorance and darkness that contribute to widespread poverty, disease, and corrupt leadership.

HOST: The retreat is a residential 2-day expository Bible teaching and reflection workshop opened to all Pastors and Church leaders. It is organized by Pastors Field School (PFS) International USA, and in partnership with Rev. Dr. Felix Niba – coordinator of the West Africa Advanced School of Theology (WAAST), Extension Center in Mbalmayo, Cameroon, and with Rev. Andrew Muwowo – founder of the Proclamation Institute Zambia.

LONG-TERM CONTINUITY PLAN: The Ezekiel Retreat will encourage all Pastors and Church leaders in attendance to go forth and host Ezekiel retreats in their local churches and communities. The goal is to motivate faithful men and women to own the vision and run with it in their communities. The long-term vision is to create an Ezekiel Network that will help take the Ezekiel Retreat to all 54 countries across Africa.