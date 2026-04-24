Evan Meyer Flock Legal Defense Fund

I was allegedly caught taking down a Flock surveillance camera from my neighborhood. This will help pay my legal expenses.





After my arrest, I found this has reached the news. I appreciate any support. I have read in the news that the police had installed an unapproved fake camera. The town Mayor even posted her disapproval of the surrounding situation and the police admitted to the fakes complete lack of monetary value. They recently installed this bait camera practically to intimidate my neighborhood then set a trap. They pressured our community with extra, basically unwarranted, stalker cameras, known for constitutional violations, cornering and surrounding my neighbors and family. The police were hoping to find some repeat attacker when all they found was a disgruntled citizen. This would be my first offense. ALPRs ignore regulations and we have no reason to accept that. I do plan to continue this topic legally.





I am concerned about the fines they will be likely be enforcing on me. They are senselessly pushing to get more out of this. The police impeded my access to a lawyer, are twisting my words, and falsifying claims. Please help me start a safety net to fight the unreasonable charges they allege. I currently do part time/gig work and these expenses will be difficult for me to afford. All money will be going towards bond costs, legal expenses, and lawyer fees; anything I need to push this ordeal. Thank you for reading my side, I hope the issues of Flock and surveillance can eventually be solved to the safety and satisfaction of citizens.





Many of you have heard of Flock and the numerous flaws and failures this technology has allowed for and encouraged. Even many of the booking officers admitted how unconstitutional these cameras are. American citizens have been tracked using technology for years now, but recent companies are pushing the boundaries even further. Do your own research but it does appear that Flock and AI surveillance have committed many wrongdoings. Flock ultimately has all the information and is thus in power, they are completely capable of abusing their contracts and cameras.





The Fourth Amendment of the Constitution protects citizens from unreasonable searches, but these cameras are undeniably searching you constantly. Even though the Fifth Amendment guarantees you due process, these AI-powered tools have been proven to make mistakes and very unreliable statements, which have been used as evidence in cases. The 14th Amendment protects these rights. Are we going to ignore these constitutional violations?



