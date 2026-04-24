Erik Andrew Monsen Memorial

My eldest brother Erik Andrew Monsen passed away a few days ago from an accidental fentanyl overdose. The loss of our father a few years ago and now Erik is a tragedy no words can describe.





I'm raising funds to cover Erik's final arrangements and a celebration of life that will honor both my brother and our father. Erik was a kind and generous friend to anyone who knew him. He is loved by many and will be missed.





I will be doing this as soon as I possibly can, and I will be forever grateful to anyone who is able to donate.





Erik is the eldest of three children all brothers born to Elizabeth and Louis Monsen in the years of 1983 ‘84 ‘& ‘87 I am the youngest Leif, and my brother Thor is the middle brother. We grew up very close our first years were spent in western Washington in the snohomish county area until the year of 1992 when our parents bought property in the mountains of eastern Washington north of colville in the secluded area of Kelly Hill between the Kettle and Columbia rivers. We endured many hardships in our lives but they only made us stronger and closer as a family… the loss of my our father and now my big brother has been devastating and brings me an overwhelming sadness that I can’t even begin to describe nor would I want to try or wish it upon another. If you have suffered a loss as great as I have then you know exactly what i mean… asking others for help and having to worry about how to pay for something so very important as to Honor the life of my big brother and my Dad is one of the worst feelings I have ever felt and I’m not sure how many people that knew my brother will see this and be in a position to help but for the ones that do and the ones that would like to but can’t afford to, I would like to say Thank you very much, my family appreciates your generosity and thoughtfulness more than words can express…





"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away", Revelation 21:4





P.S I will post any relevant information in regards to a date and time for the Celebration of Life. On my Facebook page feel free to make any suggestions or leave any comments or questions you may have. Thank you…