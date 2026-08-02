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Emergency Appeal: Help Ahsan's Fam

GoalSAR 31,250 SAR
RaisedSAR 0 SAR

Fundraiser created byAhsan Habib

Emergency Appeal: Help Ahsan's Fam


  2. ​About the Campaign / Story:
  3. ​Dear Kind-Hearted Friends and Supporters,
  4. ​My name is Ahsan, and I am reaching out to you from Bangladesh with a heavy heart and a sincere plea for help. My family is currently trapped in a severe financial crisis due to an overwhelming total debt of 1,500,000 BDT (approximately $12,500 USD) that we are struggling to manage.
  5. ​This financial burden has reached a point where it is completely beyond my individual capacity to resolve. The relentless pressure from lenders is taking a severe emotional and psychological toll on my father and our entire family.
  6. ​Our immediate goal is to raise 1,000,000 BDT (approximately $8,300 USD). Clearing this primary portion will significantly reduce the urgent pressure and high-interest burden on us, giving my family much-needed peace of mind. I am fully determined and committed to working hard to pay off the remaining balance on my own over time once this immediate crisis is stabilized.
  7. ​We are honest, hardworking people who have run out of options. Every single contribution, no matter how small, will directly go towards reducing this heavy debt and saving my family from complete financial ruin.
  8. ​If you are unable to donate financially, simply sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity can give my family a second chance.
  9. ​Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story and for your compassion.
  10. ​Warm regards,
  11. Ahsan
  12. Bangladesh
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