Dts and gospel for the nations

My name is Victoria, I am 29 years old, a theology student at the University of Copenhagen and I am excited to share with you the opportunity that God has given me. God has placed it on my heart to attend a Discipelship Training School (DTS) and go on a missions trip to the nations with YWAM Atlanta.





My name is Victoria.

When I was 25 years old I heard Gods voice tell me “there is something important for you to read in the Bibel”, and a few months after I started reading the Bibel.

Since I was a child I struggled with dyslexia. But a miracle happened once I started reading the “Word”. I was captivated by Gods living word and God helped me read and understand him. Then I gave my life to Jesus.





I am now 29, God has placed on my heart to live and work for him, and now God is leading me to attend a DTS in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.





A DTS (Discipelship Training School) is a school where I will grow in my relationship with God, strengthen my faith in Jesus and discovering more of God’s will for my life. After the training phase, I will also take part in an outreach missions trip with YWAM, where we will share the love of Jesus and make Him known among people who have never heard of him. Today, an estimated 3.2 billion have little or no access to the message of Jesus Christ.





God has chosen all belivers to share the Gospel with all nations, and I believe he is leading me to walk by faith and join the DTS and missions trip. My prayer is to know God more deeply, strengthen my faith, and grow as an evangelist so that I can faithfully serve wherever God leads me.





I am looking forward to joining YWAM and sharing God’s love and our life in christ with people around the world.





The cost for the DTS training phase is 26.000,- kr. DKK and the cost for the outreach missions phase is 29.000,- kr DKK.





I would be deeply grateful for your prayers as I prepare for this journey. If God places it on your heart to support me financially, I will receive your gift with gratitude and thanksgiving.





You are also welcome to follow me on this journey on my social media accounts listed in the top.





My fundrasing goal for this DTS and missions trip is 55.000 kr. by september 15 2026.





Thank you for taking your time to read my letter and for supporting me as I follow the Way - Jesus. “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6)





God bless you abundantly.

With love in Christ,

Victoria Juliane Ravn Rahbek



