Donations for the building of 20 churchs

Please my beloved brothers and sisters from around the world please I am ur brother evangelist Stephen pastoring in middle belt of Nigerian i am writing this with a heart full of sorrow and pain because of the killing of our brothers and sisters and about 20 churches been burnt down here in middle belt of Nigerian please my beloved brothers and sisters in Christ around the world please we are asking for a donation of 50,000,000 to rebuild the churches and take care of those that were attacked by terrorist.