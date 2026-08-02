Disabled single mother

I'm disabled recently divorced from an abusive husband have four children totaled to minor children when left my husband he destroyed my childhood home that was left to me by my mother when she passed we're divorced now and my children and I are safe but my home looks like a abandoned shack my husband tore her whole walls down tore up floor urinated on carpet tore out electrical the extensive damage to my home so I would not be able to afford to live here or fix it.. I can't fix it but I'm still living here it's the only home I have.. I have no vehicle no way to get my children to doctor's appointments school activities or myself to doctor's appointments or anything.. no money to get my children school supplies school clothes etc



