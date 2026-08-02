Dental Care and Stability for My Career

I never imagined I would find myself asking strangers, friends, and family for help. But right now, I truly need it.





I'm a hairstylist, and my appearance and confidence are an important part of the work I do. I'm currently looking for work and trying to find my way back to financial stability. Unfortunately, I'm missing several teeth, and it has affected me in ways that are difficult to explain.





It has affected my confidence. It has affected the way I communicate with people. It has made me self-conscious about smiling and being around others. Most importantly, it has become a barrier to finding work and continuing to build my career.





Behind the smile I try to show people, I am struggling.





I want to be able to smile without covering my mouth. I want to speak to people without worrying about what they are thinking. I want to walk into an interview or a workplace feeling confident instead of ashamed or embarrassed. I want to work.





The funds will help cover dental work and housing as I rebuild. Your support would mean so much to me.