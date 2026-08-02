Deaf Child Hope Jamaica Mission Trip

I'm raising funds to support my mission trip to Jamaica with Deaf Child Hope International for October 3rd - October 10th. Deaf Child Hope's purpose is to give hope to deaf children in poverty conditions around the world by partnering with Christian missions and ministries to provide food and water, clothing, shelter, educational opportunities, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.





I will visit two campuses where Deaf children live and attend school, as well as the Jamaica Deaf Village.





This trip is the beginning of something bigger. My ultimate goal is to return in the future with a group of ASL students from my class, so they can use what they're learning to minister to others through mission work. I want to help create opportunities for high schoolers to put their skills into meaningful service.





Your support will help make this first journey possible and lay the groundwork for bringing more young people into this work in the future. Thank you for caring for deaf children and me. Thank you so much!!







