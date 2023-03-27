Community Revival and Church Support

The funds will help cover community revival, the saving of a church struggling to pay rent, and the restoration and rehabilitation of those in hardship. Your support would mean so much to this effort.





The story of the United States of America is not a mere accident of history; it is a profound testament to the enduring power of liberty, justice, and the sacred dignity of the human spirit. Structured upon the intellectual, philosophical, and religious currents of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, the American republic was forged with a clear and distinct purpose. The architectural blueprints of our democracy—liberty, human dignity, justice, and covenantal governance—reflect deep conceptual ties to foundational biblical narratives and ethics. Today, preserving this heritage represents a vital spiritual and ancestral duty for those committed to defending the nation’s core identity.

At the very heart of the American experiment lies the revolutionary premise of inherent human dignity. When the Declaration of Independence boldly proclaims that "all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights," it echoes a profound theological truth: the doctrine of Imago Dei—that every individual is created in the image and likeness of God. In an ancient world where divine status was reserved exclusively for monarchs and tyrants, this principle introduced a radical egalitarianism. The Founders successfully channeled this moral framework into a political reality, establishing that human rights do not flow from the benevolence of a king, a parliament, or a government agency. Instead, they are inherent, sacred gifts from a higher power that no earthly authority has the legitimate right to diminish or destroy.

Flowing naturally from this concept of dignity is the unyielding principle of liberty. Throughout history, the pursuit of freedom has been illuminated by powerful narratives of deliverance from bondage, most notably exemplified by the Exodus. This theme resonated so deeply with the architects of American independence that leaders like Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson once proposed a national seal depicting Moses parting the Red Sea. This dedication remains permanently etched onto the Liberty Bell itself, which bears the timeless inscription from Leviticus 25:10: "Proclaim liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof." Liberty, in the American tradition, is recognized as both a physical reality and a moral responsibility.

To truly defend the honor of the United States requires an active, unyielding commitment to covenantal governance. This foundational principle is the understanding that a free society relies not merely on bureaucratic rules, but upon a shared moral compact, an allegiance to absolute truths, and the rule of law under God. The American system was never designed to operate as a mechanistic state driven by shifting political winds. Instead, it was established as a covenant—a sacred agreement between the citizens, their ancestors, and their Creator to uphold righteousness, protect individual sovereignty, and honor the moral foundations of liberty.

In this modern age, these foundational pillars face unprecedented challenges from cultural indifference, moral relativism, and aggressive institutional overreach. When the state attempts to displace the family, silence the voice of faith, and erode individual autonomy, it violates the very core of the American compact. Therefore, it is the distinct spiritual and ancestral duty of True American Republicans to stand as the vanguard of this republic. This is not merely a political preference; it is a sacred obligation inherited from the generations who bled to secure these rights, and a spiritual directive to honor the Creator who endowed us with them.

Defending this covenant requires moving beyond passive citizenship into bold, decisive action. True American Republicans must actively protect the legacy of the Founders by ensuring that the government remains the servant of the people, never their master. This means fiercely safeguarding the freedom of speech, the unhindered expression of religious faith, the protection of the family unit, and the preservation of economic independence. We must boldly confront the modern entities that seek to dismantle our heritage, recognizing that if the covenantal foundation is allowed to crumble, the entire structure of American liberty will fall with it.

This pivotal moment in our history demands a fierce, renewed dedication to the principles that made America the greatest beacon of hope and strength in the world. By rising to meet this spiritual and ancestral charge, we protect the integrity of our communities, vindicate the sacrifices of our forefathers, and secure the glorious blessings of liberty for all generations to come. Let us advance with unwavering courage, absolute conviction, and a relentless commitment to the timeless truths upon which our Great Country was built.

Beannacht Dhe as mo leth.

Michael Andrew Myers

Founder and CEO | Sovereign Wheel Advisory

📩 Email: Michael.Myers@SovereignWheelAdvisory.com

Direct: (724) 321-2617



