College Student Building Independence

I'm on my own now, going to college and away from a situation that wasn't healthy for me. My parents haven't been able to offer much support, and I'm working to build the life I want on my own terms.





Right now, I need help covering basic needs and having a small emergency fund so I can stay stable while I'm in school. With a little support, I'll be able to focus on my education and my future instead of worrying about what happens if something unexpected comes up.





I'm grateful for where I am, and I want to give back once I'm able to. Your help would mean so much to me as I take this step forward.