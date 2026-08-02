Christian baddies : women’s ministry.

s that can make it difficult for young people and adults to see a positive future.

We don’t believe the answer is simply to talk about how bad things are.

We want to do something about it.

We want to fight back against the influence of the enemy by spreading the Gospel, encouraging women to pursue God, building community, and helping people discover their purpose in Christ.

We want to put something positive into our communities.

We want to bring hope where there is hopelessness.

We want to bring encouragement where there is discouragement.

We want to bring prayer where there is fear.

We want to bring God’s Word where there is confusion.

And we want to introduce people to the love of Jesus.

We understand that Christian Baddies cannot solve every problem in Chicago.

But we believe that one changed life matters.

One woman finding Jesus matters.

One woman deciding not to give up matters.

One woman deciding to return to God matters.

One woman discovering her purpose matters.

One woman becoming a disciple and then reaching another woman matters.

That is how movements begin.

Your Donation Helps Us Reach People

When you donate to Christian Baddies, you aren’t simply helping us purchase supplies.

You are helping create opportunities for ministry.

There are real expenses that come with creating meaningful events and reaching people.

We want to provide food and refreshments at many of our events because we want people to feel welcomed and cared for.

We want to provide Bibles to people who may not own one.

We want to create our own Christian Baddies ministry tracts so that we can personally share the Gospel and provide people with something they can take home and read.

We want to have Christian Baddies merchandise that represents the ministry and gives women something that reminds them of who they are choosing to become in Christ.

Merchandise can also help create visibility for the ministry. When someone wears a Christian Baddies shirt, wristband, hoodie, or other item, it can become a conversation starter.

Someone may ask:

“What’s Christian Baddies?”

And that simple question can create an opportunity to talk about Jesus.

We also recognize that transportation can be a barrier.

We don’t want someone to miss an opportunity to experience Christian community simply because they don’t have a ride.

As the ministry grows, we would love to be able to assist with transportation when possible so that transportation costs don’t prevent women from attending events.

We want our events to be accessible to as many people as possible.

What Your Support Can Help Provide

Your donation can help us work toward things such as:

Bibles for women and others we meet through outreach Christian Baddies ministry tracts Event supplies Food and refreshments Venue expenses Decorations and activities Christian Baddies merchandise Wristbands and other outreach materials Transportation assistance when possible Bible study materials Prayer and outreach resources Community events Bonfires and other fellowship gatherings Future women’s conferences and larger ministry events

Every expense represents an opportunity to reach somebody.

A Bible can put God’s Word into someone’s hands.

A tract can introduce someone to the Gospel.

A meal can make someone feel welcomed.

A ride can allow someone to attend an event they otherwise couldn’t reach.

A Bible study can help someone understand Scripture.

A conversation can encourage someone who was ready to give up.

A Christian Baddies event can introduce someone to a community they desperately needed.

We don’t know which resource will impact which person.

But we know that every opportunity to reach someone is valuable.

We Want to Build Something That Lasts

Christian Baddies isn’t something we want to do for one month or one event.

We want to build something that lasts.

We want to establish a consistent community.

We want monthly Bible studies.

We want regular fellowship.

We want outreach.

We want events.

We want prayer.

We want discipleship.

We want women to grow.

And eventually, we want women who have been impacted by Christian Baddies to turn around and impact someone else.

That is the heart of discipleship.

We don’t want people to simply attend an event.

We want people to be transformed.

We want women to become stronger in their relationship with God and then take what they have learned into their families, friendships, workplaces, schools, neighborhoods, and communities.

Imagine a woman coming to a Christian Baddies Bible study feeling lost and leaving with hope.

Imagine someone receiving their first Bible.

Imagine someone who has been away from church for years finally deciding to pray again.

Imagine a woman who felt alone finding Christian friends.

Imagine someone who has never heard the Gospel clearly being given a tract and having a conversation about Jesus.

Imagine women gathering around a bonfire, talking honestly about their relationship with God, praying together, and leaving determined to rekindle their faith.

This is what we are praying for.

We Need People Who Believe in the Vision

Every ministry starts somewhere.

Christian Baddies is starting with a vision, a heart for people, and a desire to see God move.

But visions require resources.

We cannot do everything alone.

We need people who believe in what God can do through this ministry.

Maybe you are someone who wants to support women.

Maybe you have a heart for Chicago.

Maybe you believe in spreading the Gospel.

Maybe you believe that young women need positive Christian community.

Maybe you remember what it was like to feel lost and wish someone had reached you sooner.

Maybe you simply want to invest in something that points people toward Jesus.

This is your opportunity to help us build.

Your donation does not have to be large to matter.

A donation of $5 matters.

$10 matters.

$25 matters.

$50 matters.

$100 matters.

Every contribution helps us move one step closer to creating the ministry we envision.

And if you cannot donate financially, we still want you to be part of the mission.

You can pray for us.

You can share our ministry.

You can invite someone to an event.

You can volunteer.

You can help us spread the word.

You can encourage someone to attend Bible study.

There are many ways to support Christian Baddies.

Help Us Spark the Fire

We believe there are women in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs who are waiting for someone to remind them that they have purpose.

Women who need community.

Women who need encouragement.

Women who need God’s Word.

Women who need prayer.

Women who need to know that they are loved.

Women who need to know that their past does not disqualify them from having a future with God.

Women who need to know that they can come back to Christ.

Women who need someone to say:

“You don’t have to stay where you are.”

We want Christian Baddies to be a ministry that helps women take that next step.

We want to help women become closer to God.

We want to create opportunities for women to experience Christian fellowship.

We want to make disciples.

We want to share the Gospel.

We want to serve our communities.

We want to have fun while doing it.

And most importantly, we want Jesus to receive the glory.

The goal isn’t to make Christian Baddies famous.

The goal is to make Jesus known.

The goal isn’t simply to have big events.

The goal is to see changed lives.

The goal isn’t simply to sell merchandise.

The goal is to create resources that help us reach people and build a recognizable ministry presence.

The goal isn’t simply to gather women together.

The goal is to help women grow closer to God and become disciples who reach others.

Will You Help Us?

We are asking you to consider partnering with Christian Baddies as we begin building this vision.

Your donation can help put Bibles into people’s hands.

It can help us create ministry tracts.

It can help us provide food at events.

It can help us purchase supplies.

It can help us create ministry merchandise.

It can help remove transportation barriers.

It can help us create Bible studies and fellowship opportunities.

It can help us host events where women can meet Jesus and one another.

Most importantly, your support can help us create more opportunities for the Gospel to be shared.

We may not know every woman we will reach.

We may not know every story that will be changed.

We may not know who will walk into our next Bible study.

We may not know who will sit around our October bonfire.

We may not know who will receive a Bible or a tract.

But we know the One we are doing this for.

Jesus.

And we believe that if we are willing to step out in faith, God can use what we have to accomplish something far greater than what we could do on our own.

So if you believe in reaching women, building Christian community, spreading the Gospel, making disciples, and bringing the light of Christ into our communities, we invite you to partner with Christian Baddies.

Help us provide the resources.

Help us create the opportunities.

Help us reach the women.

Help us build the community.

Help us spark the fire.

Help us make disciples.

Because one donation could help create one opportunity.

One opportunity could reach one woman.

One woman can have her life changed by Jesus.

And one changed life can impact many more.

Christian Baddies is just getting started.

We are praying for God to use this ministry to reach women across Chicago and the surrounding suburbs—and eventually wherever He opens the door.

Will you help us build it?

Thank you for believing in the vision, praying for the ministry, sharing the mission, and considering supporting Christian Baddies.

We are not just building a brand.

We are building community.

We are spreading the Gospel.

We are making disciples.

We are pointing women back to Christ.

And together, we can help spark the fire again.

Support Christian Baddies

Every donation. Every prayer. Every share. Every volunteer. Every Bible. Every conversation. Every event.

It all helps us reach one more person for Jesus.



